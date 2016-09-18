At Least 13 People Killed in Thailand Boat Accident

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 9:48 am |

Thai rescue teams search for victims after a boat capsized at Chao Phraya River in Ayuthaya Province, Thailand, Sunday. (Dailynews via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) - At least 13 people were killed Sunday when a double-decker passenger boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the Chao Phraya river north of Bangkok, Thai media reported.

An unknown number of people were still missing after the accident, which occurred when the boat was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what the boat had collided with.

Channel 7 and other stations reported that more than 30 people were injured in the accident, which occurred in Ayutthaya province, 50 miles north of Bangkok. Channel 7 said 13 people were killed.

No foreigners were reported to be among the victims.

Rescue efforts were continuing Sunday evening, but were being hampered by rain and darkness.