U.N. Exhibit Spotlights Demand for Remains of IDF Soldier

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R.) shows images of Hamas rocket placements in civilian areas to the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, in Tel Aviv in 2014. Netanyahu asked for Maurer’s help in recovering the bodies of Staff Sergeant St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul and Sec.-Lt. Hadar Goldin, two soldiers who died during the fighting in Gaza. (Kobi Gideon/GPO/Flash90)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Israel’s U.N. Mission and the family of an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza whose remains have never been returned opened an exhibition of his artwork to spotlight their message: “Bring Hadar Home.”

Lt. Hadar Goldin and two other Israeli soldiers were ambushed and killed after a U.N.-backed cease-fire went into effect in Gaza on Aug. 1, 2014.

At the exhibition’s opening Wednesday at U.N. headquarters, his mother, Leah, urged the U.N. and the international community “to take responsibility and ensure that Hadar is returned to Israel for a proper burial.”

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called Goldin “not only a brave soldier, but a talented artist taken before his time.”

Danon said he will keep working for the return of the remains of Goldin and Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul.