Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 1:18 pm |

Rebbetzin Miriam Devorah Shapiro, a”h, the rebbetzin of, y”blc, the Naroler Rebbe, Harav Dov Ber Shapiro, shlita, was niftar on Wednesday.

The levaya will be held at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Naroler bais medrash, 2409 Ave. U in Brooklyn, and then to proceed to Eretz Yisrael for an additional levayah at the Naroler Beis Medrash in Bnei Brak and kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi Zichrah Baruch.