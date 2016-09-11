Bloomberg Health Program Comes to Yerushalayim

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 4:40 pm |

Israeli Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, of UTJ. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - For the first time, an all-inclusive health program for Yerushalayim will be established, operated jointly by the municipality and the Health Ministry, under the auspices of the Bloomberg Health Fund, created by the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg.

The Yerushalayim program, the pilot program for the country, will serve all sectors of the population, providing guidance for a healthier life, including proper diet and exercise. The program is to be implemented across the city in schools, community centers, government offices, well baby centers, etc.

The Yerushalayim operation will be modeled on those already under way in other major cities, such as New York, Paris and London.

In the initial stage, the program will be introduced into 200 educational institutions throughout the capital.

Health Minister UTJ MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman said on Sunday, “We view the adoption of health values and improvement of diet as an important national goal. We are mounting a campaign to effect a dramatic rise in public awareness of the dangers of a poor diet and the advantages of a healthy way of life.”