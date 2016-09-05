Dramatic Finds from Herodian Period to be Exhibited Tuesday

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:43 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - There is great excitement in the Israeli archaeological community on the eve of the unveiling of a dramatic new find that is expected to shed light on the Herodian period on Har HaBayis.

The find will be presented on Tuesday morning in the National Garden, Emek Tzurim, on the slopes of Har Hazeisim, where many artifacts from Har HaBayis have been gathered for examination and categorization by thousands of volunteers.

The head of the project is the veteran archaeologist Gavriel Barkai.