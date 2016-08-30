Sears Bringing Paint Back to Home Improvement Shelves

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 6:40 pm |

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune/TNS) - Sears is getting back into the paint business, hoping an increase in home remodeling projects will mean more home-improvement sales.

Paint and accessories will be available at 23 stores before Sears brings them to stores nationwide, the struggling retailer said in a news release Tuesday.

“After stepping away from the paint business in 2012, we are seeing the demand from our customers to bring it back. With updated paint mixing technology, and by enlisting dedicated and trained associates, we are confident the time is right to re-enter the category and fill a need for our members,” Dean Schwartz, vice president of tools, lawn and garden at Sears Holdings, said in the news release.

Sears, headquartered in suburban Chicago, is bringing back two paint brands, Weatherbeater and Easy Living, along with a newly added line under the Craftsman label designed for use on metal, porches and garage floors.

In May, Sears said it was exploring unspecified alternatives for its well-known Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands, along with its Sears Home Services business, believing they could perform better if more widely available outside Sears stores. During an earnings call last week, Chief Financial Officer Rob Schriesheim said Sears is still considering options.

So far, leveraging those brands has taken the form of lending their names to new categories of products, including the newly announced Craftsman paints and DieHard tires launched in June.

“The addition of paint as a Craftsman category is a testament to the strength of these brands as they continue to play a role in the fabric of the American lifestyle,” Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands, said in the news release.