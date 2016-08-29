Fatal Shooting on New Utrecht Ave.

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 4:36 pm |

Police detectives gather residence from the victim’s vehicle. (Yosef Caldwell/Hamodia)

BORO PARK - A fatal shooting occurred on New Utrecht Avenue and 46th Street in Boro Park early Monday afternoon.

According to the New York Police Department, at 12:20 p.m., a 36-year-old black male “was shot numerous times while driving his vehicle. It appears a vehicle came up next to his and shot the victim multiple times.” The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It appears that the victim was targeted in a criminal-related incident.

After the driver was struck, his vehicle slammed into the back of another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey. The driver of that vehicle, an older black female, was unharmed, but a friend with her in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Two people in the victim’s vehicle were unharmed.

Witnesses reported hearing three or four shots; his vehicle, a gold van, had at least three bullet holes on the driver’s-side door.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred just across the street from Boro Park Lumber and Home Center.

“I was sitting and doing my work when I heard “Boom-boom-boom-boom,” said Sam Levi, the store’s long-time manager.

“A woman who had seen the shooting came running into the store, with her baby, screaming hysterically.”

Sam Levi was sitting at his desk in Boro Park Lumber and Home Center, when he heard the shooting. (Yosef Caldwell/Hamodia)

Another store employee related an amazing story of hashgachah pratis.

“A man with two little children came into the store immediately after the shooting with tears in his eyes,” he said. “The man said he had been standing at the spot of the shooting a moment earlier. His little daughter said she needed to use the bathroom, so we crossed the street, and then the shooting occurred.”

State assemblyman Dov Hikind, center, speaking with bystanders at the crime scene. (Yosef Caldwell/Hamodia)

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who has an office nearby, was at the scene of the shooting and spoke with Hamodia.

“When something like this happens in our neighborhood, it’s very disconcerting,” said Hikind. “Even though it wasn’t someone from the community; this is something you almost never hear of in our neighborhood.

“We are thankful that there were no stray bullets. People are back from the country, walking around, shopping, with their kids; thank G-d, no one else was hurt.

“These people obviously targeted the victim, but it uproots the tranquility of the neighborhood when something like this happens.”