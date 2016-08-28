British PM May, Cabinet to Chart EU Exit at Chequers Retreat

A European Union flag (R) and a U.K flag are displayed outside Europe House, the European Parliament’s British offices in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is to bring her Cabinet together at her rural retreat to plot Britain’s first steps on leaving the European Union.

Officials at May’s Downing Street office say May will oversee a daylong brainstorming session with Cabinet colleagues Wednesday at Chequers, the prime minister’s 16th-century mansion 40 miles northwest of London.

May, a Eurosceptic who remained neutral during June’s referendum on leaving the EU, was appointed prime minister last month following David Cameron’s resignation as Conservative Party leader. Cameron had campaigned to keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc. May says her government will abide by the results of the vote and intends to open exit negotiations with EU colleagues next year.

May has returned to London after a two-week walking holiday in the Swiss Alps.