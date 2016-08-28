Three Days of Learning in Dorog Beis Medrash in Bnei Brak

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 10:13 am |

Learning in the Dorog beis medrash in Bnei Brak during the three-day learning. (JDN)

The Dorog Rebbe, shlita, initiated last week a unique learning seder, of non-stop learning for the duration of three days. This is based on a segulah of the Ramchal, zt”l, who writes learning three days and night uninterrupted can cancel decrees facing Klal Yisrael, chas veshalom, like the three days of Torah and tefillah that Mordechai Hatzaddik held before Esther risked her life and managed to annul the decree of Haman.

The seder was held in the Dorog beis medrash in Bnei Brak, with hundreds of Chassidim learning throughout the days and nights.

