Regional Briefs – August 28, 2016

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 9:18 pm |

A Flight With No Mazel: 3 Planes Needed for Short Trip

ROCHESTER – A United flight to Toronto made an emergency landing in Rochester Friday, hours after it was diverted to Newark because of a smoky odor, The Associated Press reported. The 41 passengers were put on a third plane and they landed safely in Toronto.

NYC-Area Airports on Pace To Set Passenger Records

NEWARK – Traffic at NYC’s three major airports set records in the first six months of 2016, The Associated Press reported. There were 62.4 million travelers in Newark, LaGuardia and JFK, an increase of 6 percent from 2015. JFK served 28 million fliers, with Newark at 19 million and LaGuardia at 14 million.

Albany Passed Fewer Bills in 2016 Than Year Before

ALBANY – New York lawmakers passed fewer bills in 2016 than the year before, continuing a recent trend, The Associated Press reported. This year, 618 bills passed the full Legislature, compared to 718 in 2015. One explanation is that lawmakers now often insert measures directly into the budget.

U.S. Flags to be Reinstalled On Firetrucks After Outcry

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – U.S. flags will be reinstalled on Arlington’s three firetrucks after an outcry that followed commissioners’ orders to take them down over safety concerns, The Associated Press reported. The new flags will be smaller.

Woman Declared Dead as A Child in 1930 Dies at 94

DELANCO, N.J. – A woman who was hit by a car and declared dead 85 years ago died Saturday at age 94, Philly.com reported. Margaret Gatti was brought into the hospital in 1930 and pronounced dead. She was taken to a morgue, where someone noticed the sheet moving. She lived on for another 85 years, having three children.

Christie’s Wife Retires From Wall St. After 3 Decades

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Gov. Chris Christie said Friday that his wife is now retired after three decades at Wall Street, The Associated Press reported. Mary Pat Christie had stepped down when her husband announced his presidential bid last year and never returned.