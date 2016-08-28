Driver Who Ran Down Six-Year-Old Indicted

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 3:51 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Charges have been filed against the 21-year-old driver who a week ago Friday ran down a six-year-old boy in Yerushalayim. The child was badly injured when he was hit at the Bar Ilan Junction in Yerushalayim, shortly after the onset of Shabbos. The youth was treated at the scene by rescue workers and then taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he was placed on a respirator. The child was badly injured in his upper body, and doctors operated on him. His situation has improved significantly, doctors said.

The driver did not have a license. The vehicle was registered to a family member. According to the indictment, he exited the vehicle to inspect what had happened, got back in the car, and drove away. Two passengers were with him in the vehicle. Both have been arrested as well.

Police said that an initial investigation indicated that the driver hit the child as he crossed the street in a proper fashion. The driver had been arrested for a similar driving offense when he was 14.