Christie: Sandy-Hit Towns Can Apply for New Grant Money

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 8:57 pm |

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Chris Christie announced on Friday that nine New Jersey counties devastated by Superstorm Sandy will be able to apply for reimbursement of funds they spent immediately after the storm.

Christie said in Toms River that towns could apply to get a share of $42 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. They had been required to front the cost of 10 percent of recovery immediately after the storm, with FEMA picking up the rest. Christie said that for some towns that percent cost up to $1 million.

“Rather than see property taxes increase in these hard-hit communities, the state is stepping in to cover these costs,” Christie said.

Towns can start applying for the money on Monday with a deadline of Oct. 18.