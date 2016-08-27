Police Pull Two From NY’s Hudson River After Boat Catches Fire

Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 10:42 pm |

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. (AP) - Police have rescued two people who jumped into the Hudson River north of New York City after their boat caught fire.

The man and woman were rescued at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the waters off suburban Westchester County.

Westchester County marine unit officers were on patrol when they spotted black smoke coming from an 18-foot power boat.

Police say two people jumped from the burning vessel into the river as the officers approached.

The officers pulled the man and woman into their police boat. Police say neither was wearing a life jacket. Their names were not released.

Police and firefighters extinguished the fire.

The boat caught fire near the village of Briarcliff Manor, about 30 miles north of New York City. It was towed from the scene.