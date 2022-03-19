One Million Expected to Pay Kavod Acharon to Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Zt”l, in Bnei Brak

BNEI BRAK -

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:09 pm |

People gather outside the home of Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l, on Motzoei Shabbos. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israeli police are anticipating around one million participants on Sunday at the levayah of Sar HaTorah Hagaon Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l, who was niftar on Friday afternoon at 94.

The levayah is scheduled to depart at 12 p.m. from the home of Reb Chaim on Rechov Rashbam in Bnei Brak, to the Ponevez cemetery, where he will be buried near his wife, Rebbetzin Bat Sheva, a”h.

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky seen learning at home, several weeks ago. (JDN)

Some 3,000 police officers will secure the event.

Main highways in central Israel, as well as entrance to and exit from Bnei Brak, will be blocked throughout Sunday.

Police officials have made a request to the public to avoid driving to the region except those seeking to attend the levayah. “This is a national event, one of the biggest the State of Israel will experience,” police chief Kobi Shabtai said. “Israel Police’s aim is to ensure the funeral runs smoothly and that every Israeli that wishes to pay respect to the Rav can do so safely,” Shabtai added.

Throughout the course of Motzoei Shabbos, many thousands already made their way to Bnei Brak from across Israel, ahead of the traffic expected for Sunday morning.

The letter of Harav Zilberstein.

Meanwhile, Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Zilberstein, shlita, the brother-in-law of Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l, called on parents to watch their children during the levayah, and protect them from being crushed.

In a letter, Harav Zilberstein wrote, “Following the passing of our leader … we have come to request not to push forward to the place of the aron, because all those who accompany or walk with the public are part of the levayah.

“The Sar HaTorah, a”h, was very careful about the commandment to ‘guard your lives very carefully.’ It is unthinkable that at his own levayah, people will be pushed and come to danger, chas veshalom.

“We request that the dear parents watch their children, that they not be crushed and not come to danger, and my Hakadosh Baruch Hu have mercy on us and comfort the People of Israel.

“May we all merit to see the comforting of Tzion and Yerushalayim.”