Ukraine Says 35 killed, 134 Wounded in Russian Air Strike on Military Base

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:19 am |

Foreign and Ukrainian soldiers cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military training ground near the Polish border on Sunday, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a statement.

Foreign military instructors have worked in the past at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. It was not clear if any were present at the time. A Ukrainian Defence Ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish whether any of the foreign instructors were at the facility at the time of the attack. The military training facility, the biggest in the western part of the country and traditionally the site of joint drills with NATO, is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the missile strike so close to the border with NATO.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit. A Reuters witness saw 19 ambulances with blaring sirens driving from the direction of the base following the strike and black smoke rising from the area.

“Poland condemns any element of aggression against Ukraine, including shelling of the Yavoriv base,” Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a message sent to Reuters.

The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, said that Russian troops also continued to hit its airport on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.