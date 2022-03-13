NSA Sullivan: ‘U.S., Allies will Continue to Escalate Pressure on Russia’

Washington (Reuters) -

U.S. Army soldiers from B Company, of the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, wait in a staging area at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, before boarding a transport plane bound for Europe on a deployment launched in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, x U.S., March 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)

Russia’s expansion of attacks to new targets in Ukraine near the Polish border reflects its growing frustration about the pace of the invasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

Sullivan said Washington had no plans to have U.S. military forces operating in Ukraine, but the United States would defend “every inch” of NATO territory, while increasing assistance to Ukrainian fighters, including through the provision of antiaircraft weapons.

He said the United States and its allies would continue to escalate pressure on Russia and warned that any moves by China or others to provide a lifeline to Russia or help them evade Western sanctions would “absolutely” result in consequences.