TOKYO (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 13, 2022

An alleged cybercrime group has released a statement alleging it has stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp’s 7203.T main supplier Denso 6902.T and would release it on the dark web, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

NHK said Denso had detected unauthorized access in the cyber network based in Germany and was investigating the matter.