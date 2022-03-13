125,000 Evacuated by Safe Corridors

(AP) -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 10:57 am |

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine’s president says nearly 125,000 civilians have been evacuated through safe-passage corridors so far, and a convoy with humanitarian aid is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol.

“We have already evacuated almost 125,000 people to the safe territory through humanitarian corridors,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released Sunday. “The main task today is Mariupol. Our convoy with humanitarian aid is two hours away from Mariupol. Only 80km (left).”

“We’re doing everything to counter occupiers who are even blocking Orthodox priests accompanying this aid, food, water and medicine. There are 100 tons of the most necessary things that Ukraine sent to its citizens,” Zelenskiy said.