Ukraine to Create State Food Reserve

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:34 am |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal (R.) and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk after signing an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine’s government will create a food reserve big enough to feed the country’s people and armed forces during the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Wednesday, according to the government press service.

“The state will redeem grain and other stocks in the volume of annual consumption by the whole country at the expense of the state budget,” the press service quoted Shmygal as saying.

“This will provide the country with enough food,” Shmygal said, without providing additional details.

Ukraine is a major global food producer and exporter, but agriculture analysts have said the invasion by Russia – which calls its actions a “special operation” – could sharply reduce the area sown for 2022’s grain harvest, creating shortages for the rest of the world as well as Ukraine.

The country, which traditionally starts spring field planting preparations in late February or early March, has said farmers will start sowing in safe areas but could face a shortage of fuel and seeds.