Ukraine Says Russian Troops at Gas Compressor Stations Pose Supply Risk

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:22 am |

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Russia’s and Ukraine’s flags in this illustration taken January 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

The arrival of Russian troops at two gas compressor stations in eastern Ukraine poses a risk to European supplies, Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator warned on Thursday, although there were no signs of an immediate impact on flows.

Russia said compressor stations at Novopskov in the Luhansk region and Kupiansk near Kharkiv were under its control, and it guaranteed the safety of all operations and equipment.

Russia is the European Union’s top gas supplier and its invasion of Ukraine has sharpened concerns about supply disruptions sending gas prices soaring.

Gas supplies into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were stable at the time of writing, according to transmission system operator data. Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator OGTSU said attempts by Russian forces to enter the two stations created significant risks for the safety of personnel and continuity of gas transportation.

“There is a real danger to [gas] transit,” OGTSU chief Sergiy Makogon told Reuters. “Our intention is to continue gas flows, as we have proven over the last 2 weeks,” OGTSU said on Twitter. “If there are any interruptions/shortages of gas in Europe, please explain to your constituents who is at fault.”

Russian deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday Moscow intended to meet all of its gas obligations and continue supplies in full.