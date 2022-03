Warsaw (Reuters) -

Polish President Andrzej Duda stands as he attends a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland March 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss issues with Poland that will force Russia to pay a price for its invasion of Ukraine, she said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw, as Moscow continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Harris also said Poland was doing “extraordinary work” with the refugees who have fled Ukraine.