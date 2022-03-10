U.S. Says Ties With Poland Still Strong Despite Ukraine Plane Disagreement

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:45 am |

MIG-29 fighter aircrafts fly at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, Aug. 3, 2016. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo)

The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. ties with NATO ally Poland remain strong despite disagreements that have emerged over how to arm Ukraine with warplanes.

“We have a strong and abiding relationship with Poland,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The United States on Tuesday rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine’s air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry had announced it was ready to deploy its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States. U.S. officials said they were caught off guard by the move and the Pentagon quickly deemed the proposal untenable.

The United States and its allies are eager to help Ukraine but are wary of any step that might draw them into direct conflict with Russia.

Psaki said “logistical questions” remain on how to get Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

“How do you get planes into Ukraine in a way that is not escalatory?” she said.

“Military-to-military” conversations are underway on the issue, Psaki said, adding that she doubted Vice President Kamala Harris would discuss the issue in a major way on her trip this week to Poland and Romania.