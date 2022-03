Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:52 am |

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:52 am |

Blankets cover kitchen windows at the home of Valeriy and Halyna, husband and wife who worked at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in 1986 and are currently unable to leave their town near Chernihiv because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, near Chernihiv, in this picture sent to Reuters on March 4, 2022. (Valeriy/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Chernobyl lost power amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, after Russia invaded Ukraine.