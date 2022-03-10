New York State Proposes New Regulations for Private Schools

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 1:45 pm |

After years of political advocacy and court battles, the New York State Education Department on Thursday released new proposed regulations that would mandate how private schools teach secular studies.

The new regulations abandon the previous iteration’s mandate of a minimum number of hours of study of specific courses, but retain its charging local school authorities with oversight over private schools and determining whether those schools are providing a sufficient secular education.

The proposed regulations would be subject to a 60-day public-comment period before a final vote by the Board of Regents.

The full proposed regulations are available here. Hamodia is reviewing them and will publish a full article shortly