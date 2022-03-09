MP Wallace: Britain Plans to Supply Ukraine With Antiaircraft Missiles

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:38 am |

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace greets the crew onboard Danish frigate Niels Juel in Copenhagen, Denmark March 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen)

Britain is planning to supply Ukraine with antiaircraft missiles to help it defend its skies from Russian invasion, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said, stressing that the technology fell within the definition of defensive weapons.

“It is vital… that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack,” Wallace told lawmakers.

“In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.”

Wallace said the decision had been taken in principle to supply the systems, and the government was working out how to get them into Ukraine and train Ukrainian forces to use them.

The STARStreak system is made by Thales TCFP.PA.

If confirmed, the supply would mark a significant step in Britain’s support for Ukraine. So far, Ukraine has praised Britain’s contribution of thousands of antitank missiles which have helped slow the Russian advance on Kyiv.

However Britain’s support has been limited to defensive weaponry.

“Everything we do is bound by the decision to supply defensive systems, and are calibrated not to escalate to a strategic level,” Wallace said.