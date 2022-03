LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:12 am |

FILE PHOTO: Fire is seen in Mariupol in a residential area after shelling amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. (Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS)

A children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian airstrikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday.

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

The report could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.