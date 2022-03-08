Netanyahu Lambasts Gov’t for ‘Silence Vis-à-Vis Emerging Nuclear Deal With Iran’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:56 am |

Leader of the Opposition MK Binyamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu during a Likud faction meeting said that “the Bennett-Gantz-Lapid government shows only weakness, weakness, and more weakness. They have capitulated to the U.S. administration when agreeing to a policy of zero surprises – meaning that Israel will not act against the Iranian nuclear program without first coordinating it with the Americans, who will undoubtedly oppose such action and may even jeopardize things by leaking them.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz “are doing nothing against the dangerous deal currently being formed in Vienna. This should be the government’s priority right now – vehemently opposing this dangerous deal.

“Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov said this week that ‘the Iranians got more than they asked for – they are fighting like lions over every word and every comma.’ And over here? No one is fighting. The Iranians are fighting like lions while Bennett, Lapid and Gantz are surrendering like rabbits.”

Criticizing Bennett’s efforts to mediate in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the former Prime Minister stressed that the Iran deal is “what the government must be dealing with now. They [Bennett, Lapid and Gantz] are simply not ready to confront even our allies.”