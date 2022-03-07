BREAKING: Pinny Ringel Running for 48th Assembly District Leader

BROOKYLN -

Pinny Ringel, assistant commissioner in Mayor Eric Adams’ Community Affairs Unit.

Pinny Ringel is running for Democratic District Leader of the 48th Assembly District, bringing a primary challenge to incumbent David Schwartz, Ringel told Hamodia on Monday evening.

“It has been a great honor representing my community in government for the last 20 years,” Ringel said, “and I look forward to continuing that work as Democratic district leader for the 48th Assembly District.”

Ringel currently serves as assistant commissioner in Mayor Eric Adams’ Community Affairs Unit, the same position he held under Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Ringel previously worked for four years the office of then- public advocate de Blasio, after serving as community liaison to then-Councilman Simcha Felder.

District leaders serve unpaid, two year-terms. Their primary roles include selecting judicial nominees and voting on their party’s county leader.

Schwartz became Brooklyn’s youngest-ever district leader when he won election in 2016 at the age of 22. The district covers Boro Park and Midwood — as well as a sliver of Kensington. Ringel lives in Kensington, and his home is now just inside the district after the just-concluded redistricting process.

“I welcome Pinny to the race,” Schwartz told Hamodia. “This a democracy in which anyone can run, and I’m looking forward to campaigning on my many accomplishments for our community during my years as district leader.”

The primary election is June 28.

