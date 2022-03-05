ZAKA Evacuates Injured Family From Kyiv

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9:15 pm |

ZAKA evacuating injured from Kyiv. (Photos by ZAKA)

ZAKA Ukraine volunteers, backed by ZAKA rescue units in Israel, helped evacuate a Jewish family that were injured in a missile attack in Kyiv.

ZAKA hotline received a report of family members from the Jewish community in Kyiv who were injured, some seriously and some moderately, by a missile that directly hit their apartment.

The volunteers, together with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, obtained permits for the rapid evacuation of the injured.

As soon as the permits were received, the family members were evacuated by ambulance to the Ukraine-Moldova border and from there to the hospital for further treatment.

Nachman Dickstein, Deputy Commander of the ZAK Ukraine, thanked Hatazalah Air for funding the plane and the Ichud Hatzalah for funding the ambulance. “The situation is very difficult,” Dickstein said. “We provide an immediate response to any request from the ZAKA hotline, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chabad emissaries in Ukraine.

Azriel Schnitzer, ZAKA Volunteer and a member of the delegation to Ukraine said, “ZAKA volunteers have been working in Ukraine with dedication for over a week, around the clock. Together with the International Center in Israel, the Deputy Commander of the ZAKA Ukraine, Rabbi Nachman Dickstein, and his wife, Valery, they operate a humanitarian center that receives and handles inquiries from residents living in the area. ”