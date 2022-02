Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5:42 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tefillos were requested after Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Porat Yosef and the spiritual leader of the Shas party, was hospitalized Sunday.

Harav Cohen, 90, was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Yerushalayim ahead of a scheduled medical procedure.

All are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shalom ben Tofuha Malka, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.