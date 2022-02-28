Russia’s Lavrov Cancels Geneva Trip Due to EU Airspace Ban

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov has canceled a trip to Geneva for disarmament talks because his plane would not be able to pass through airspace that the European Union has closed to Russian aviation as part of sanctions against Moscow, RIA news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Monday.

Russia on Monday barred airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada from using Russian airspace in a retaliatory move after sweeping sanctions targeting its aviation sector.