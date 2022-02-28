Israeli Man Killed by Ukrainian Troops Who Mistook Him for Chechen

YERUSHALAYIM -

Roman Brodsky, z”l.

An Israeli man was killed on Monday evening during shelling of the Ukrainian town of Bila Tserkva, after being mistaken for a Chechen by Ukrainian troops.

The victim was identified him as Roman Brodsky, 37, who left behind a wife and children in Ukraine and parents in Israel.

Roman Brodsky, approximately 40 years old, was fleeing with his wife and two children from Ukraine to Moldova, from where they intended to get a flight to Israel. When their vehicle reached a checkpoint, Ukrainian soldiers apparently mistook the bearded Roman as one of the Muslim Chechen fighters aligned with Russia.

Separately, an Israeli-Ukrainian was taken prisoner after the Russian navy detained a Ukrainian ship that he was on, in the Black Sea, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Yuri Shvidky, 51, was aboard a cargo ship that was towed by Russian warships.

Shvidky’s brother, Semion, told Ynet that his brother sent a text message when he was detained and has not made contact with since then.