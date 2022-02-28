Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Releases Kol Korei on the Situation in Ukraine

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5:51 am |

The letter of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Israel of America released a Kol Korei regarding the situation in Ukraine.

A free translation follows:

26 Adar I, 5782

There are hundreds of thousands of Jews in Ukraine (among them, many Orthodox Jews), who are in peril as a result of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. They face the dangers of war, as well as the danger of increasing anti-Semitism.

These Jews of Ukraine are in a state of fear, and in many situations without food, without shelter, without transportation, and without security from anti-Semitic attacks.

The Jewish nation is one being; when one limb of a body hurts, the whole body is in pain. Every one of us is obligated to feel the pain of our fellow Jews as if each of us would be in the same situation of being forced to leave home without preparation or bare necessities.

Therefore, we ask that all of us – living in peace – should gather in our shuls to say Tehillim for the merit of Ukranian Jews; particularly, after each tefillah to recite chapters 130, 142 and 121, followed by Acheinu Kol Beis Yisrael. We should hold the tefillos of Yom Kippur Katan this Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh, 29 Adar I. The Sages say that repentance, prayer and charity remove the evil of the decree.

Along the same vein, we ask that the public donate, each to his ability, to the relief fund for the Jews of Ukraine that was established by Agudath Israel; millions of dollars are needed immediately to help the Jews of Ukraine.

When the Jews of previous generations donated money to support the service in the Beis HaMikdash, they specifically gave half a shekel, not a complete shekel. The commentaries say that this was so each person should feel that he is part of the one being that is the Jewish nation. Through this realization, may we merit the cessation of all evil decrees from amongst us and that Hashem rest His Divine Presence on us with the speedy coming of Moshiach.

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America

(Those who wish to donate to help the Jews of Ukraine should donate at https://agudah.org/Ukraine or by calling 917-795-4414)