Foreign Minister Lapid Says Israel will Support U.N. Condemnation of Russia

Jerusalem -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:16 am |

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

In a statement released today, Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid said Israel will support a U.N. resolution condemning Russia.

Lapid said Israel will “stand on the right side of history according to its values.”

Lapid said Israel stands with its great friend the United States, “but they too understand that we must tread lightly as [Israel] in effect has a security border with Russia in the north.”

He said 4,000 Israelis were already rescued from Ukraine since the fighting began but many more are still there.