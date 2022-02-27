Ukraine, Russia Diplomats to Meet on Belarus Border

KYIV (AP) -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:03 am |

Members of the Territorial Defense Forces stop a man in downtown Kyiv during a curfew, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, Sunday. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The office of Ukraine’s president has confirmed that a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy office said that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.

The announcement on Sunday came hours after Russia announced that its delegation had flown to Belarus to await talks. Ukrainian officials initially rejected the move, saying any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus, where Russia placed a large contingent of troops before it invaded Ukraine starting Thursday.

A helicopter flies over troops during the joint military drills of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range in the Brest Region, Belarus, Feb. 19. (Vadim Yakubyonok/Belta/Handout via REUTERS)

Zelenskiy’s office said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, “has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.“