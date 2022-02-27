Ukraine Official: Russia’s Belarus Talks Plan Is ‘Propaganda’

KYIV (Reuters) -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:49 am |

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Sunday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine wants only “real” negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters on Sunday, calling Moscow’s decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks “propaganda.”

Earlier the Kremlin said a Russian delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighboring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians. Read full story

Zelensky rejected talks in Belarus, accusing it of allowing Russian troops through its territory to invade. However, he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere.

“They arrived in Gomel knowing that it was pointless. And now they say – ‘we are waiting,'” adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

“Zelensky’s position remains unchanged: only real negotiations, no ultimatums.”