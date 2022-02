YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:55 am |

Worker take a COVID-19 test from at a Magen David Adom testing center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Daily coronavirus cases in Israel dropped below 6,000 on Sunday for the first time since the Omicron infection wave began to decline, according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 36,106 Israelis were screened for the virus, of whom 5,987 (16.58%) tested positive.

There are 77,052 active cases in the country with 1,435 patients hospitalized. Of those, 646 are in serious condition.

Israel has reported 3,618,445 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.