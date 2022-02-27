BDE – Harav Zevulun Liebb, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1:41 am |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah on Shabbos, 25 Adar I, of Harav Zevulun Liebb, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Ishei Yisrael in Flatbush for many years. He was 94 years old.

Rav Zevulun was a talmid of Harav Yitzchak Hutner, zt”l, and served as baal shacharis in the yeshiva on Yomim Noraim for many years. He taught in many yeshivos across America, including Yeshiva of Brooklyn, until he opened Yeshiva Ishei Yisrael in Flatbush, where he said shiurim for many years.

The levayah is scheduled for Sunday morning at 11;)) a.m. at Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, Lakewood, New Jersey. Kevurah will be in Lakewood.

Rav Liebb is survived by ybl”c his children, Rabbi Avrohom Shmuel Liebb, Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchok Liebb, Rabbi Shragie Liebb, Rabbi Yeruchem Liebb, Mrs. Sara Gittel Anisfeld, Mrs. Chana Rochel Tabak, Mrs. Leah Malka Abraham and Mrs. Raizel Nissenbaum.

Yehi zichro baruch.