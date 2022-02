BROOKLYN -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:56 pm |

The NYPD Warrant Squad has arrested a 40 years old male who was wanted for an alleged hate crime perpetrated in Boro Park several months ago.

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, a 23-year-old male was standing in front of Khal Bnei Asher at 4712 12 Ave in Brooklyn, when he was approached by an unidentified individual who stated, “Kill all Jews” and that he was going to blow up the synagogue.