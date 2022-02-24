Civilians Being Evacuated from Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ukrainian authorities have ordered the evacuation of civilians from the city of Uman, according a United Hatzalah official on Thursday.

“The Uman municipality has begun evacuating hundreds of families from the city, the danger is very great — there are many weapons depots in the area and the explosions are intense,” Shlomi Elisha, the deputy chief of the Ukraine division of United Hatzalah, told Army Radio.

The evacuation was only a small part of the displacement of civilians in Ukraine as Russians forces advanced.

Israeli officials are projecting a wave of refugees on the scale of five million, The Times of Israel reported, though without naming a source.

The Foreign Ministry estimates that there are around 8,000 Israeli citizens still in the country, including 200 families in Uman. A number of Arab Israeli students also returned to Ukraine this week in order to take exams at their university in Kharkiv.

Israel continues to urge its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible through western border crossings. It has stationed representatives at crossing points on the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania in order to assist Israelis leaving Ukraine. Representatives are also being sent to a Moldova crossing, the ToI said.

“Our representatives are ready to receive you,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised on Thursday afternoon.