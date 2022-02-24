After Israel Supports Ukraine, Russia Refuses to Recognize Golan Heights as Israeli

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:33 am |

View of the blossoming almond trees in the Golan Heights. (Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90)

Russia was quick to respond to Israel’s statement of support for Ukraine, and the Russian U.N. delegation issued a statement condemning Israel’s plans for construction in the Golan Heights.

The Russian statement expressed “concern” about plans by “Tel Aviv” [Yerushalayim is the capital of Israel] to expand “settlement activity in the Golan Heights,” which the Russian delegation said violated the Geneva Convention of 1949.

“Russia does not recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, which are part of Syria,” the Russian statement read.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made the first explicit condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.