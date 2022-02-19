BDE – Harav Yaakov Landau, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:05 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Yaakov Landau, zt”l, on Shabbos morning, 18 Adar I, after an illness.

Rav Landua was the ninth grade magid shiur in Mesivta Torah Temimah in Brooklyn for decades, where he instilled ahavas haTorah in thousands of talmidim. He was renowned for his clarity and his wide breadth of knowledge in all areas of Torah.

Several years ago, Rav Landau relocated to Lakewood, NJ, where he was the Rav of Chanichei Hayeshivos, and he later opened Mesivta Tiferes Shmuel where he continued his unique harbatzas Torah.

The levayahis scheduled for Sunday morning 10:30 a.m. at Chanichei Hayeshivos, 142 Hollywood Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. Kevurah will be in Lakewood.

Yehi zichro baruch.