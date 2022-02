YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022

Some of the Molotov cocktails. (Police Spokesman)

Police and the Shin Bet arrested two Arabs on suspicion of setting fire to a house in the Sheik Jarrah (Shimon Hatzaddik) neighborhood in Yerushalayim.

The two men, in their 20s, are suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at the Yoshvayev’s house in the neighborhood, setting fire to it over the weekend.

Following the incident for which they are accused, MK Itamar Ben Gvir set up an “office” in the neighborhood, sparking protests from both Arabs and Jews on Sunday.