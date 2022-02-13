Clashes Erupt in Sheikh Jarrah, at Least 2 Injured

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:49 am |

Israeli security and rescue forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, after a Jewish man was hit by a car during riots in the neighborhood, February 13, 2022. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

At least two people were injured and six arrested in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah close to dawn this morning.

Following a firebomb attack on a Jewish home, fighting broke out between police and protesters, and between Jews and Palestinians. Tensions were high after Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he would be setting up an office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Sunday morning in order to “protect them.”

The neighborhood has long been explosively controversial, with Jewish nationalists attempting to evict Palestinians in a decades-long legal battle that helped touch off a war between Israel and Hamas terrorists last year.

A Jewish man was injured in a ramming attack around midnight. Police arrested the driver, who claimed he had been pepper-sprayed prior to the collision, apparently by protesters.

The incident was initially suspected to be a ramming attack, the Ynet news site then said police had ruled that out, but Army Radio said Sunday that the possibility was still being checked.