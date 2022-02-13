Teen Robbed in Boro Park Store

New York -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 9:18 am |

The suspect’s vehicle.

Boro Park Shomrim have reported a potential robbery in a store on Thirteenth Avenue last night.

The suspect was seen on CCTV camera circling the block in his white Honda Accord, then pull up at a store on 13th Avenue and 55th Street.

The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, approached a teen customer in the store holding something that looked like a weapon and demanded money. The teen dropped money on the ground and ran out of the store, and the man ran off and drove away in his vehicle.

The NYPD’s 66th Precinct detective squad is searching for the perpetrator. Anyone who has information should call the NYPD at 718-851-5603 and Boro Park Shomrim at 718-871-6666.