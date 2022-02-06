Community Worker Stabbed in Bingo in Boro Park By Hamodia StaffSunday, February 6, 2022 at 10:26 pm | ה' אדר א' תשפ"ב BROOKLYN - Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 10:26 pm | ה' אדר א' תשפ"ב(googlemaps) A worker was stabbed on Sunday at Bingo, located at 60th Street and 13th Avenue in Boro Park. The victim, who was working on the second floor, was transported to Maimonides Medical Center and is reported in stable condition. WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Related Harav Steinman Calls for Taanis Esther Tefillos Against Yeshivah Draft Renovations at Kever of Rav Nachman of Breslov Ahead of Rosh Hashanah Jewish Communities Take Stock of Hurricane’s Effects as Irma Moves North Chaburas Ratz L’Mishnah Comes to Agudath Israel of Park Heights Ruling Brings Kosher Slaughterhouse New Business, Old Fears