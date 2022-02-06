Gedolei Yisrael Inscribe Final Letters in Sefer Torah Written for Yeshivas Beis Dovid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 4:27 am |

Harav Chaim Kanievsky after he wrote a letter in the new sefer Torah.

As preparations for the gala hachnasas sefer Torah to Yeshivas Beis Dovid in Yerushalayim climax, the Rosh Yeshivah Harav Avraham Weisenfeld, menahalim Rabbi Chaim Meir Dushinsky and Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg, along with a delegation of the Yeshivah’s faculty, bachurim, and the sofer, visited the homes of Gedolei Hador in Yerushalayim and Bnei Brak to inscribe the final letters in the sefer Torah.

The journey opened with a visit to the Rishon LeTzion and Chief Rabbi of Yerushalayim Harav Shlomo Moshe Amar, after which the delegation proceeded to the home of Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim Harav Reuven Elbaz. Their next stop was the home of Harav Shimon Boso, grandson of the Baba Sali, zy”a.

From there, the delegation continued to the Mir Yeshivah where they were warmly welcomed by Rosh Yeshivah Harav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, and then by the mashgiach Harav Binyamin Finkel, who both inscribed letters in the sefer Torah.

Harav Gershon Edelstein.

It was already afternoon by the time the group arrived on the doorstep of Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom Harav Yaakov Hillel who welcomed the entire group into his home and seated them all around his expandable table. The emotion in the room was palpable as he inscribed a letter in the sefer Torah. From there, the delegation proceeded to the home of Harav Ezriel Auerbach, Rav of Bayit Vegan and one of the leading poskim of our times.

The group then continued to Bnei Brak where the highlight of the day’s sacred events was undoubtedly a visit to the homes of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky and the Rosh Yeshivah Harav Gershon Edelstein who delivered their heartfelt brachos and spiritual guidance to the Rosh Yeshivah and bachurim. Joy abounded in the beis medrash of Harav Shimon Galai who linked arms together with the Yeshivah’s faculty and bachurim and danced emotionally lichovdah shel Torah. The group were likewise privileged to experience lofty moments of kirvas Elokim in the home of the renowned mashpia Harav Elimelech Biderman and in the Kollel led by Harav Shimon Badani.

As the evening wore on, the delegation continued to the Slabodka Yeshivah where they were warmly received in the homes of the Roshei Yeshivah Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and Harav Dov Landau who both added letters to the sefer Torah. From there, they continued to Yeshivas Ponevez where they were greeted by the Nasi of the Yeshivah Harav Eliezer Kahaneman who also inscribed a letter in the Torah.

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Yeshivas Beis Dovid in Yerushalayim is geared to bachurim from chutz laAretz, and specifically the United States. The yeshivah is characterized by its remarkable warmth and unique approach in chinuch that ensures that every bachur finds his place in the Torah world and connects to Torah on his individual level. The yeshivah operates under the close spiritual guidance of the Rosh Hayeshivah Harav Avraham Weisenfeld and its directors Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg and Rabbi Chaim Meir Dushinsky.

Harav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel.

Since the yeshivah’s inception, it has inspired dozens of talmidim and guided them in the ways of Torah. It is no exaggeration to say that, without Beis Dovid, many of these young men would be living lives devoid of Torah and yiras Shamayim, while the spiritual world that they discovered in yeshivah built their bond with Torah and ruchniyus, inspired them, and empowered them to build beautiful, faithful homes where Torah is an integral aspect of life.

The Rosh Yeshivah and Hanhalah benefit from the close support and counsel of Gedolei Torah and the greatest Roshei Yeshivah of our generation, who unanimously praise Rosh Yeshivah Harav Avraham Weisenfeld for his dedication to Klal Yisrael’s children.

This unforgettable experience will surely engrave itself deep upon their hearts and continue inspiring them for many years to come to continue learning and striving for spiritual greatness.