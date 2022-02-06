Agudath Israel Applauds Illinois Governor Pritzker’s Funding Nonprofit Security Grant

(Agudath Israel of Ilinois) -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7:02 pm |

Rabbi Shlomo Soroka, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman. (AIOI)

Actions speak louder than words. That is why Agudath Israel of Illinois (AIOI) applauds Governor J.B. Pritzker for including, for the first time, a $20 million appropriation towards the Illinois At-risk Nonprofit Security Grant Program in his budget proposal released today.

Following recent events in Colleyville, and the recent spate of antisemitic hate crimes perpetrated against the Orthodox Jewish community in Chicago, many elected officials spoke out against antisemitism, a much-appreciated gesture. However, with hate crimes at their highest point in over a decade, the threat to the Orthodox Jewish community, as well as other minority communities, is real and needs a stronger response. The Governor’s commitment to providing funding towards protecting targeted communities is a significant step in the fight against hate and terror.

In 2017, following a wave of bomb threats to Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, and other antisemitic incidents, AIOI successfully advocated for an anti-terror security grant program. While the program was enacted into law, it never received funding, despite several prior attempts.

In partnership with AIOI, the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF) has been investing much effort in coalition building and advocating for this funding. These efforts generated support for the initiative from a broad spectrum of organizations and communities.

“We have advocated for greatly needed security funding in prior years,” said AIOI’s director of government affairs, Rabbi Shlomo Soroka. “Recent events and the fiscal conditions certainly played a role, but the fact that we have passionate partners really makes all the difference.”