Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shot in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) -

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:25 pm |

An off-duty New York City police officer was shot in the left foot in Manhattan on Saturday, police said. It is the seventh time an NYPD officer has been shot this year.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Broadway and 130th Street in the borough’s Manhattanville section. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. It wasn’t clear if the assailants knew the person shot was an officer, police said.

On Tuesday, an off-duty officer was shot in the shoulder during an attempted robbery as he was driving to work in the Rockaway section of Queens.

Last month, two officers were fatally wounded while responding to a domestic dispute call at a Harlem apartment.