Rabbi Deri Vows to Remain Shas Chairman to Continue Fighting Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 6:44 am |

Head of the Shas party Rabbi Aryeh Deri gives a press conference at the Knesset on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Shas chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri responded for the first time to his sentence and his resignation from the Knesset on Wednesday morning.

“I do not wish for anyone to go through the seven years I and my family went through. Remember the days of the affair exploding – at first there was an order with holding information from the public regarding a senior figure in the government with very serious accusations. An investigation was then opened. And then, at my request, the publication was allowed stating that it was regarding Aryeh Deri,” Rabbi Deri began.

He added, “The charges thrown into the air were extremely serious – bribery, theft, fraud, conspiracy, breach of trust, money laundering, theft from nonprofits, etc. Against me, and even more painful, also against my wife and family. The leaks from the police left no room for doubt. Aryeh Deri – we got him again. The headlines had already judged and convicted us. ”

Rabbi Deri said that one of the moments that broke him was the attack on his wife. “I am glad that after seven years my wife finally received a message yesterday that the suspicions against her have been shelved.”

He noted that even Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit admitted that the mountain of his case did not even yield a small molehill.

He added that “if I had not been called Aryeh Machlouf Deri, it would have ended in front of the Assessing Officer and without criminal proceedings.”

Rabbi Deri said that the heaviest punishment for him was the need to leave the Knesset. “Of all the punishments imposed on me, retiring from the Knesset is the worst. But I am not going anywhere. I will continue to manage public affairs from the Knesset or from anywhere.”

He blamed the rise in the cost of living on Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who he accused of raising taxes out of revenge against the chareidim.

“I am not going anywhere,” he said. “I am in my guardpost as head of Shas and will fight from the party office and the Knesset. My friends and I are committed to toppling this wicked government. Shas knows how to fight in the opposition.”

When asked if he would continue to lead the party in the next election, he replied, “I will head the Shas party in the next election as well and run again for the Knesset. I do not see any deterrent or disgrace. ”